Hamilton man life-flighted after crash on Highway 13 south of Gallatin

The Highway Patrol reports a Hamilton man sustained serious injuries after his car overturned one mile south of Gallatin at 1:45 am Saturday morning.

Twenty-four-year-old Harrison Lapen traveled north on Highway 13 when the vehicle ran off the east side of the road before overturning multiple times. The car came to rest on its top facing north in a field off the east side of the road and was totaled.

An ambulance transported Lapen to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph and the Patrol reports he did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and Gallatin Police Department assisted at the scene.

