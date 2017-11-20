Hamilton man in crash near Gallatin loses battle for life

A Hamilton resident seriously injured in a traffic accident early Saturday south of Gallatin died late Saturday morning at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The crash has been upgraded to a fatality.

24-year old Harrison Lapen of Hamilton had been taken to the hospital after receiving serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at Mosaic Life Care about ten hours after the accident, which was one mile south of Gallatin on Highway 13.

The patrol reports the northbound car driven by Lapen went off the right side of the road and overturned multiple times before coming to rest on its top in a field.

Lapen the seventh traffic fatality this year in Daviess County investigated by the highway patrol.

Like this: Like Loading...