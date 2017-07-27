Habitat for Humanity in Chillicothe seeks volunteers

The Chillicothe Area Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers to help complete a house in Chillicothe.

Board of Directors President Tony Figg explains that more skilled volunteers are needed for the project at this point, and the house on McNally Street has siding and drywall installed. The cabinets, countertops, and bathrooms still need to be completed.

Figg believes the project will be finished by mid-September or early October.

A traveling crew started on the house in early April for much of the early stages and the work is a little behind schedule, but overall he believes things are going well.

The homeowner, Cindy Cairns, has worked with the Habitat for Humanity throughout the whole process.

Figg notes there will be a dedication ceremony when the house reaches completion.

He says anyone interested in volunteering to finish the project should contact him before going to the site.

Figg can be reached at 660-247-3675.

