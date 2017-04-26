Gun found in Missouri high school student’s backpack

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A high school student in Columbia, Missouri, was taken into custody after bringing a gun to school.

The Columbia Missourian (http://bit.ly/2pivhAy ) reports that Battle High School Principal Kim Presko sent an email to parents after the incident Monday, saying appropriate disciplinary actions are being taken.

According to the email, administrators found a firearm in the student’s backpack while searching it for marijuana.

Presko says the gun wasn’t loaded and administrators weren’t aware of any made threats.

The weapons policy for Columbia Public Schools says bringing a weapon to school can result in punishment ranging from suspension to expulsion or other disciplinary action depending on the type of weapon.

Presko says the incident shows the importance of staff, parents, and students communicating with each other when someone may jeopardize the safety of themselves or others.

