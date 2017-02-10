Gun and Knife Sports Show to be held this weekend in Chillicothe

The Chillicothe Elks Lodge 656 will sponsor the 15th Annual Gun and Knife Sports Show this weekend.

The show will be at the Elks Lodge at 401 Harvester Road in Chillicothe Friday evening from 5 to 8 o’clock, Saturday from 9 o’clock in the morning to 6 o’clock in the evening, and Sunday from 9 o’clock in the morning to 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

A gun raffle will be Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock with raffle tickets priced at one ticket for $5, three tickets for $10, or eight tickets for $20.

Treasurer Kenneth Estes says the Ladies Auxiliary will also serve food and drinks.

Admission for the show is $7 per day.

Contact the Chillicothe Elks Lodge at 660-646-5350 or online for more information.

