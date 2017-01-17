Grundy R-5 to hold Homecoming Friday night

Grundy County R-5 School at Galt will hold its Homecoming Friday evening.

Grundy County will take on Brashear in basketball games starting at 6 o’clock with the King and Queen coronation to be held after the boys game.

The King and Queen candidates are freshmen Jandie Peterson and Robert Urich, sophomores Morgan Axtell and Wayne Baxter, juniors Zoe Littleton and Bryson Gann, and senior Avery Webb.

A dance will take place in the commons following the games until 11 o’clock for students in grades seven through 12 and Grundy R-5 Alumni.

