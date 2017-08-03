Grundy R-5 students to pick up enrollment packets August 8 and 9

Grundy County R-5 Junior and High School students may pick up their enrollment packets and schedule their classes next week.

Students may come to the high school in Galt August 8th and 9th between 8 o’clock and 11:30 in the morning or 12:30 to 2:30 in the afternoon.

Orientation for seventh through 12th-grade students will be held at the high school the evening of August 16th at 6 o’clock.

Students will be able to go through class schedules, procedures, and locker assignments as well as meet teachers and tour the building during the orientation.

Parents are encouraged to attend with their students.

The first day of school for Grundy R-5 and Votech will be August 17th.

Like this: Like Loading...