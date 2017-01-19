Grundy R-5 school will not hold election to fill board of education seats

The Grundy R-5 school district will not hold a board member election due to having four candidates file for the four positions available come April.

Mike Herrold filed for the one-year unexpired term on the school board.

Filing for three-year terms were Tyson Christy, Abe Carver, and Reggie Grindstaff. Christy and Carver are incumbents. The term of Larry Cook also expires this year. He did not re-file.

At a meeting last night, Grundy R-5 board members were presented with certificates of recognition in conjunction with the MSBA school board week January 22 to the 28.

Following an executive session for personnel at last nights’ board meeting, the district hired Melanie Baxter and Ethan Bunnell as elementary

basketball coaches for this season. The board also conducted an evaluation of the Superintendent. Currently, Rob Deaver has two years remaining on a three-year contract through the 2018-19 school year.

