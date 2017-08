Grundy R-5 Elementary School in Humphreys will celebrate Grandparents Day.

Each classroom will hold a special activity and provide a snack to share with grandparents the afternoon of September 8 at 2 o’clock.

Grandparents may leave school with their grandchildren that day, but all students must be signed out and accounted for.

A parent must approve of the arrangement as well.

