The Grundy County R-5 School District Board will meet at the high school in Galt the evening of Thursday, February 9 at 5:30.

The board will hear program evaluations for kindergarten through 12th-grade guidance and technology, instructional effectiveness, transportation, and at risk.

The agenda also includes approving a date for the school start date hearing for the 2017-2018 school year, reviewing the new board policies and updates, and a closed session.

