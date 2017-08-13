Grundy R-5 Board of Education sets tax rate

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education has set its tax rate.

The board chose to keep the rate the same as the past several years at $5.9207 per $100 of assessed valuation.

The board approved having Boston John’s Heating and Cooling of Kirksville make repairs to the elementary school’s walk-in freezer as well as advertising for the removal of two houses on district property.

It also approved the eligibility criteria for free and reduced priced lunches, the elementary student handbook, and initial bus routes.

In a closed session, the board decided to waive a board policy for advertising for a position and hired Randy Huffman as part-time seventh through 12th-grade principal as well as Bobbie Novak as a part-time music teacher.

The board also approved requests from several students to take online college courses.

Like this: Like Loading...