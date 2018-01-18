Grundy R-5 Board of Education contemplates new roof for gym

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education discussed a new roof for the high school gym at its meeting Wednesday evening.

The board went over specifications and options for the roof and reviewed new policies and updates. It approved program evaluations for the A Plus Program, vocational business, and professional development.

It was announced that Alex Peterson, Mike Herrold, and Opie Peterson filed to run for the school board election April 3rd. The current terms of Alex Peterson and Mike Herrold will expire then.

The Missouri School Boards Association provided certificates of appreciation for the board members for their service. The certificates were given in observance of School Board Recognition Week, which is January 21st through 27th.

The board held a closed session for the purpose of the superintendent’s evaluation.

The 2018-2019 school year will be the final year of a three-year contract for Superintendent Rob Deaver. He did not request an extension of his contract.

