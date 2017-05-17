Grundy R-5 Board of Education approves salary increases

The Grundy County R-5 School District Board of Education approved increases in salaries at its meeting Tuesday evening.

Non-certified and superintendent’s salaries will increase by one percent.

The base teacher salary was raised $200 for all certified teachers with the base salary for a beginning teacher with no experience to be $29,200.

The board will also pay 100% of the cost of health insurance for all full-time employees.

The board accepted bids for propane, bus fuel, milk, and local food purchases for next school year.

The board accepted the bid from UPG of Purdin for propane of 85.6 cents per gallon, the bid from MFA for bus fuel for two cents below pump price, the bid from Prairie Farms for milk, and the bid from Galt Hometown Groceries for local food purchases.

The board approved the secondary student handbook and the class schedule for next school year as well as the district’s participation in the Missouri State High School Activities Association sponsored District Scholar Bowl next spring.

Kindergarten through 12th-grade art instructor Lila Moore’s resignation effective at the end of this school year was accepted.

During a closed session, the board approved the hiring of Trisha Sharp of Trenton to be the kindergarten through 12th-grade art instructor for next school year.

The board also approved to hire a part-time math instructor.

