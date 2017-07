The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approved changing payroll over to direct deposit at its meeting last Thursday evening.

The board also approved the Special Education Local Compliance Plan for the 2017-2018 school year.

It set the tax rate hearing for the evening of August 10th at 5:30 which will be held at the high school in Galt with the regular board meeting immediately following.

The board held a closed session for personnel matters and a legal issue.

