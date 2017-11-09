Grundy R-5 Board of Education approves multiple agenda items

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approved multiple items at its meeting Wednesday evening.

The board approved the transfer of $70,000 from the general fund to the capital projects fund to cover maintenance expenses.

The board will purchase extended liability insurance coverage through the Missouri United School Insurance Council.

The board voted to not contest a claim on a one-room schoolhouse south of Humphreys.

It approved candidate filing dates for the April election. Candidates may file from December 21 through January 16. The terms of Mike Herrold and Alex Peterson will be up this term.

Program evaluations for high school health and wellness, facilities and grounds, homeless and migrant children, and English Language Learners, and school health services were approved.

The board accepted the resignation of elementary special education instructor Amy Botts effective at the end of this school year. Botts has been with the district for 15 years.

The board discussed the possibility of cooping with Newtown-Harris in baseball and softball as well as junior high basketball next year.

The Class of 1977 was recognized for its generous donation of a new score table for the high school gym which had been built by Steve McKay.

