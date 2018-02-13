Grundy R-5 Board of Education approves hearing date

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education Monday evening approved the date of the school start date hearing.

The hearing will be held a the high school in Galt the evening of March 15th at 5:45 with the regular board meeting to follow.

The board also approved program evaluations for instructional effectiveness and At-Risk as well as new policies and updates.

During a closed session, the board voted to offer Randy Huffman a contract for the 2018-2019 school year as part-time seventh through 12th-grade principal. It also voted to offer Doctor Anne Billington a contract for the 2018-2019 school year as a full-time elementary principal.

