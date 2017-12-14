Grundy R-5 Board of Education approves coop agreement with Newtown-Harris

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approved advertising for bids for maintenance at its meeting Wednesday evening.

The advertised bids will be for replacement of the new gym roof and insulation. Discussion on repairs to the ag shop roof was tabled until the January meeting.

The board approved a coop agreement with Newtown-Harris for high school baseball, softball, and junior high basketball for the 2018-2019 school year. It also approved the 2016-2017 school year audit, the vocational agriculture program, and new policies and updates.

In a closed session, the board voted to hire Meagan Peterson of Laredo as a paraprofessional. Alex Peterson and Randy Radcliff abstained.

The board also approved an early graduation request and decided to take action on another request at the April board meeting.

