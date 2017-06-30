Grundy R-5 Board of Education adopts budget, hires 2

The Grundy R-5 Board of Education members have adopted the 2017-18 budget which is showing that a deficit is projected for the one year period.

Revenues are anticipated to top $2,400,000 while expenditures are listed at $2,476,000 which leaves a $74,000 deficit.

With the fiscal year ending today, Grundy R-5 Board at their meeting Thursday night amended the current budget to reflect actual revenues and expenditures.

The R-5 board selected Bill Wilson heating and cooling for two roof top heating and air conditioning units for the high school gym in Galt at a cost of $30,000.

Regarding employment for the coming school year, Jeni Moore of Laredo was hired as the parents as teachers instructor. Phil Fox of Galt was employed as 7 through 12-grade science instructor.

The board voted to offer an elementary teaching contract to an individual whos name will be released upon the return of a signed contract.

