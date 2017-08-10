Grundy Electric Community Foundation announces grant recipients

Several area schools received GEC Community Foundation, Incorporated grants.

The fourth quarter grants were presented prior to Grundy Electric Cooperative’s Annual Membership Meeting.

Recipients included the following school districts: Trenton R-9, Grundy County R-5 of Humphreys, South Harrison R-2 of Bethany, North Harrison R-3 of Eagleville, Laredo R-7, Princeton R-5, and North Mercer R-3 in Mercer.

The GEC Community Foundation awarded 18 total grants totaling nearly 85 hundred dollars ($8,480).

Member donations called Operation Round Up funded the grants. Members can volunteer to round up their utility bills each month to fund education, health, and rural development grants to eligible entities.

