Nearly 6,300 voter registration cards were mailed to registered Grundy County voters Thursday, November 16, 2017.

Grundy County Clerk Betty Spickard says voters should contact her if the information on the card is incorrect or if they do not receive a card. She may be contacted at 660-359-4040 extension 4.

The county clerk must mail new voter registration cards every two years by a state statute.

Like this: Like Loading...