Grundy County United Way holding annual fundraiser

The Grundy County United Way is asking for donations for its annual fundraising campaign.

Donations received help fund 14 organizations: the Pony Express Council Boy Scouts of America, Community Food Pantry of Grundy County, Girl Scouts, Community Action Partnership, Grundy County 4-H, Grundy County Falls Risk Coalition, Grundy County RSVP, Juvenile Court Diversion Program, Juvenile Office-Third Judicial Circuit, Grundy County Council on Aging North 65 Center, North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center, Parents as Teachers, University of Missouri Extension, Wright Memorial Hospital-Emergency Forensic Nurses.

This year’s fundraising goal is $21,000.

You can send contributions to the United Way of Grundy County, P.O. Box 146, Trenton, Missouri 64683.

Call Chairperson Connie Reed at 660-359-3058 for more information.

