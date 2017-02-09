Grundy County Spelling Bee winners

A Pleasant View R-6 student won the Grundy County Spelling Bee held at Trenton Middle School yesterday.

Eighth grader Andrew Flentje won the spelling bee with the word mesa.

The runner-up was eighth grader Cooper Lewis from Laredo.

The alternate from the Grundy County Spelling Bee is eighth grader Abby Webb from Grundy R-5.

Flentje and Lewis will compete in the Regional Spelling Bee at Saint Francis Xavier Parish Center in Saint Joseph Saturday, March 11th at 1 o’clock in the afternoon.

The winner of the Regional Spelling Bee will advance to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D. C. with travel and lodging expenses paid for by the Saint Joseph News-Press.

