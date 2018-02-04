Grundy County Spelling Bee set for Tuesday at Grundy R-5 Elementary School

The Grundy County Spelling Bee will be held at the Grundy R-5 Elementary School in Humphreys Tuesday, February 6 at 4:30 in the afternoon.

Principal Doctor Anne Billington says that participants for this year will include students from Laredo, Trenton, and Pleasant View schools. She explains that a winner and an alternate from each school in fifth through eighth grade go on to compete at the county level and the first place winner at the county level will receive a plaque, with second and third place winners receiving a medal.

Billington notes the top two spellers and an alternate from the county bee will move on to the Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee, which will be held in Saint Joseph March 3rd. She indicates that the regional champion will receive round-trip airfare and lodging expenses courtesy of the regional bee’s sponsor, the Saint Joseph News-Press.

Billington notes the E. W. Scripps company will hold the National Spelling Bee in Maryland the week of May 27 and notes only schools officially registered with Scripps may send qualifying spellers to the county and regional bees.

The words given to spellers during the bees are predetermined at the national level no one knows the words until the day of the competition.

All of the students from fifth through eighth grades are provided with the same difficulty of words in competition.

