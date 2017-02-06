Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports four arrests

Four arrests are in the Monday morning report provided by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.

Twenty-four year old Nicholas Martin, formerly of Trenton, faces two counts of second-degree burglary of properties in Spickard. Martin is accused of break-in’s for the alleged purpose of stealing on July 20, 2016 at Route C and 2nd Street and 202 North 2nd Street. Those properties belong to Kenneth Olson and Larry Stephens. Bond is $20,000 with Martin scheduled to appear in Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday, February 14th. He was transferred from a St. Joseph jail on Friday.

Twenty-eight year old Clinton resident Devin Robinson was arrested on a Grundy County warrant accusing him with failure to appear in circuit court. Bond is $15,000 with Robinson scheduled for an appearance in Division One of Circuit Court on Thursday. His original charge from 2011 was tampering with an ATV. He has been transferred from a Cameron prison to the Grundy County Detention Center.

A resident of Chula, 28-year old Kevin Daniel Sullivan, surrendered this (Monday) morning on a Grundy County charge of non-support of a minor child. Bond is $5,000.

A Trenton resident, 35-year old Emily Marie Hendee, was arrested Saturday on a Grundy County warrant accusing her with non-support of three minor children in Putnam County. Bond was set at $5,500.

Both Sullivan and Mrs. Hendee are to appear on their separate charges on Tuesday, February 14th in Associate Circuit Court in Trenton.

