Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports four arrests

Local News February 6, 2017 Tom Johnson
Grundy County Law Enforcement Center

Four arrests are in the Monday morning report provided by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.

Twenty-four year old Nicholas Martin, formerly of Trenton, faces two counts of second-degree burglary of properties in Spickard.  Martin is accused of break-in’s for the alleged purpose of stealing on July 20, 2016 at Route C and 2nd Street and 202 North 2nd Street.  Those properties belong to Kenneth Olson and Larry Stephens.  Bond is $20,000 with Martin scheduled to appear in Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday, February 14th.  He was transferred from a St. Joseph jail on Friday.

Twenty-eight year old Clinton resident Devin Robinson was arrested on a Grundy County warrant accusing him with failure to appear in circuit court.  Bond is $15,000 with Robinson scheduled for an appearance in Division One of Circuit Court on Thursday.  His original charge from 2011 was tampering with an ATV.  He has been transferred from a Cameron prison to the Grundy County Detention Center.

A resident of Chula, 28-year old Kevin Daniel Sullivan, surrendered this (Monday) morning on a Grundy County charge of non-support of a minor child.  Bond is $5,000.

A Trenton resident, 35-year old Emily Marie Hendee, was arrested Saturday on a Grundy County warrant accusing her with non-support of three minor children in Putnam County.  Bond was set at $5,500.

Both Sullivan and Mrs. Hendee are to appear on their separate charges on Tuesday, February 14th in Associate Circuit Court in Trenton.

