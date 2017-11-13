Grundy County Sheriff reports two arrests

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department today reported the arrest of a man on a parole violation warrant issued through the Department of Corrections.

37-year-old Bradley Wilson, whose last known address was Spickard, was held without bond at the Grundy County Detention Center. The warrant from the division of Probation and Parole accused Wilson of several violations. His original charge in Grundy County was non-support of a minor child.

Police arrested 26-year-old Robert Frisk of Trenton Friday on three misdemeanor counts of issuing bad checks to a Trenton business.

Bond is $1,000 cash and Frisk is to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Authorities allege the three bad checks were issued to the TNT Convenience Store in January of this year.

