Grundy County Sheriff reports arrest of two Trenton women

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two Trenton women.

Twenty-year-old Emily Hildenbrand was arrested on a probation violation of special conditions Tuesday.

She is scheduled for division one of circuit court June 15th.

Hildenbrand was originally charged with possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Twenty-seven-year-old Shelly Lynn Gallagher was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana Wednesday on a Grundy County warrant after being released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center.

She is scheduled for the associate division of circuit court June 13th.

Court documents accuse Gallagher of possessing methamphetamine.

The bonds for Hildenbrand and Gallagher are $15,000 cash only for each.

