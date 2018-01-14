Grundy County Sheriff reports arrest of two area men

Grundy County Law Enforcement Center

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two area men.

Thirty-eight-year-old Joshua McIntyre of Trenton was arrested in Platte County Wednesday for a probation violation on an original charge of felony third-degree domestic assault. He was extradited Friday. McIntyre’s bond is $25,000 cash only, and his probation was suspended.

Forty-seven-year-old Marvin Archer of Princeton was arrested for failure to appear for felony passing a bad check of $500 or more—no account or insufficient funds. Archer’s bond is $15,000 cash only, and his probation was suspended.

McIntyre and Archer are scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court February 15th.

