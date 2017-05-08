Grundy County Sheriff reports 4 arrests

Four arrests, on unrelated charges, are in the report this morning from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.

30-year-old Tony Eugene Powers of Trenton is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and his bond is $10,000 cash. Powers is accused of acting in a manner creating a substantial risk while he was walking around with his four-year-old child after dark Friday night, in an alleged intoxicated condition.

27 year old Aaron Zackary Wolf-Moffet of Trenton is charged with a misdemeanor: resisting a lawful detention. Bond is $1,000 cash. Moffet was arrested Sunday after Police Officer Ethan Wyant attempted to take him into custody and the suspect allegedly fled on foot.

Rural Newtown resident Thomas James Lund is charged with operating a motor vehicle on the highway on Saturday while allegedly not having a valid driver’s license. Bond is $3,000 dollars. The warrant notes Lund, now 31 years old, has been convicted three times in the past for driving without a license: in March 2013 in Putnam County; as well as in Mercer County in May 2013 and September 2011.

A Jamesport resident, 31 year old Johnathan Edward Smiley, is charged with driving while revoked or suspended. Bond is $500 dollars cash.

Powers, Wolf-Moffet, Lund, and Smiley are to appear May 23 in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

