Grundy County Sheriff reports 3 arrests

A rural Browning resident is scheduled to be in Associate Division of circuit court Tuesday after three charges were filed.

29-year-old Kaila DeAnn McClaflin is charged with felony possession of controlled substances (Xanax and Nucynta) misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with drugs and misdemeanor driving with a revoked license. Bonds total $19,500 dollars.

She was arrested Thanksgiving Day by the Highway Patrol on State Highway 6 in Grundy County. Court information shows a 2016 DWI conviction by the Caldwell County Circuit Court.

37-year-old Joshua Phillips of Excelsior Springs was arrested on a warrant accusing him of failure to appear in circuit court. His original charges in Grundy County involved non-support of a minor. Bond is $15,000 cash.

Phillips is to appear December 14th in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Trenton resident Jacen Robert Stotts was arrested Monday morning on charges of non-support of two minor children from December of last year through this September.

Bond is $5,000 cash and 20-year-old Stotts is to be on the docket for the December 12th session of Associate Division of the circuit court.

