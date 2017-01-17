Grundy County Sheriff reports 2 arrests

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on the charges of driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle without a license, and possession of liquor by a minor.

Twenty-year-old Emily Charlene Hildenbrand was arrested Sunday and She is scheduled for the associate division of circuit court January 24.

Bond is $5,000 cash.

A Trenton resident has been arrested on a charge of identity theft or attempt of identity theft, possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Fifty-six-year-old Samie Lee Eason was arrested at the Boonville Correctional Center today and is scheduled for the associate division of circuit court January 24.

Bond is $1,500.

Like this: Like Loading...