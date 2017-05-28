Grundy County Sheriff reports 2 arrests on Friday

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two men Friday.

Forty-year-old Phillip Booth of Trenton was arrested in Bremer County, Iowa on the felony charge of first-degree harassment and his bond was set at $10,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Booth of making numerous threats about killing an individual and others with the purpose of causing emotional distress to the individual, and in doing so, caused that person to suffer emotional distress.

Fifty-one-year-old Douglas Krawitz of Saint Charles was arrested in Saint Charles County on two felony counts of interference with custody.

He posted his bond of $10,000.

Court documents accuse Krawitz of taking two individuals from the lawful custody of Lori Krawitz to which the custody of the two had been entrusted by order of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Booth and Krawitz are scheduled to appear in the associate division of circuit court June 13.

Like this: Like Loading...