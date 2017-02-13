Grundy County Sheriff arrests two

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two people.

Thirty-four-year-old Brandon Brewer of Spickard was arrested yesterday on a charge of a class C felony of second-degree burglary.

Bond is $10,000 cash or corporate surety.

Court documents accuse Brewer of entering unlawfully into 1025 Northwest 25 Avenue in Spickard owned and/or possessed by Kevin Brewer for the purpose of stealing December 31st.

Thirty-five-year-old Emily Hendee of Trenton was arrested yesterday on two counts of passing a bad check of $500 or more with no account or insufficient funds, a class C felony.

Bond is $2,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Hendee of passing two bad checks totaling nearly $1,100 from a U.S. Bank account to Graves Menu Maker Foods knowing they would not be paid November 30 and December 8.

Brewer and Hendee are scheduled for the associate division of circuit court Tuesday, February 14.

