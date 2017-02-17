Grundy County rural firefighters respond to 3 fires on Thursday

Grundy County Rural Firefighters responded to three grass and brush fires yesterday afternoon. One of them was west of Trenton along Northwest 5th Street.

The blaze was in the vicinity of an old quarry near the entrance to Crowder State Park.

Grundy County Rural Chief Kenny Roberts reported an individual was cutting up scrap metal when sparks ignited grass. He said some ten to 15 acres burned including a machine shed structure containing various contents. Those items, he said, belonged to Steve Gondringer. The fire also came close to a house where no one was home. Firefighters were successful in preventing the blaze from reaching the house.

Grundy County Rural firefighters went to a grass fire along Southeast Lily Lane which is south of Trenton off U-S Highway 65 (near what is commonly called the May corner). Roberts said a motorist taking pictures had stopped a car in tall grass and it ignited a fire that burned a small area. About the same time, firefighters responded to a call along Highway 65, north of Trenton. Roberts said he was told a cigarette had apparently ignited a small grass fire along the highway right of way.

After a busy afternoon, Grundy county rural firefighters returned to the station after dusk yesterday evening. They also had been at the scene of a large grass fire starting at 3 o’clock yesterday morning Thursday along Northwest 50th Street.

