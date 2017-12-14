Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responds to grass fires

Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to two grass fires Wednesday night.

The fire department reports flames were along a roadside ditch extending to a waterway bordering a bean field when crews arrived at the first fire on Route Y north of 28th Street. Grundy County Rural responded with two brush trucks, a pumper, and nine firefighters. Crews were on the scene about 30 minutes. The department notes there was about 14 mile per hour winds coming from the northwest while crews extinguished the fire.

The fire burned less than two acres of land owned by Dennis Morse.

Grundy County Rural reports the second fire burned about 40 acres at Southeast 15th Avenue and Southeast 20th Street. The fire spread from a ditch to the field owned by Rex Gray. The department responded with two brush trucks, a pumper, and 10 fire fighters and crews were on the scene about an hour.

Grundy County Ambulance assisted at the scene and the fire department reports the cause of the fires is unknown and no one was injured.

