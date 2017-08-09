Grundy County Nursing Home tax issue fails by 2 to 1 margin

It was an across-the-board defeat for the levy increase issue proposed by the Grundy County Nursing Home District.

With 908 votes tabulated, the issue received only 34.3% support. The raw vote was 312 in favor and 596 against which is basically a two to one margin against the levy increase proposal.

The tax issue was defeated in all nine voting precincts plus the absentees.

That includes each of the four within the city of Trenton plus the polls at Edinburg, Tindall, Spickard, Galt, and Laredo. It’s the fourth defeat in recent years regarding a levy increase proposal on behalf of the Grundy County Nursing Home District.

The district operates Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments in Trenton.

Tuesday’s special election in Grundy county experienced a voter turnout of 14.3% of those who were registered to vote which is 906 out of 6,343.

Like this: Like Loading...