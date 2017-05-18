Grundy County Nursing Home District to press for tax levy increase on August 8 ballot

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors passed a resolution for a ballot measure at its meeting Tuesday.

The ballot measure, to increase the current tax levy from 15 cents to 30 cents on the hundred dollars assessed valuation, will be placed on the August 8th ballot.

Employee health insurance coverage will change from United Health Care to Blue Cross Blue Shield for comprehensive medical coverage.

Employee cost for the base plan will increase to $361.83 per month per employee.

Employees will also have the choice to purchase a minimal essential coverage plan from Lifestyles.

The minimal essential coverage base plan will be $5 per month per employee.

The board accepted three bids.

Accepted bids were for hay for $9.55 per bale, from Ferrellgas for propane for $1.099 per gallon, and from WCA for trash for $624.65 per month.

