Grundy County Nursing Home District sets tax levy

The Grundy County Nursing Home District has held a public hearing on the tax levy, then the board set the rate at .1439 on the $100 of the assessed valuation.

The Missouri State Auditor’s office proposed the tax rate for the district. The previous rate was .15 cents on the $100 of assessed valuation.

Board members approved the bi-annual conflict of interest resolution.

Reports were given by the administrator, assistant administrator, and for the residential care facility. Information was given about the energy audit of the nursing home and apartments as well as the upcoming Sunnyview career fair.

Following an executive session, the board approved an education reimbursement request from Nina Rhea who has been a charge nurse with Sunnyview since 2007.

She is continuing her education by pursuing a registered nurse degree.

