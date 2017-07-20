Grundy County Nursing Home Board of Directors accepts bid for van

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors accepted a bid for a lift van at its meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The board accepted the bid from Southern Bus and Mobility for a 2009 Ford E-350 high top van for $17,900. The van will be used by Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments.

The board heard a report on the energy audit at Sunnyview.

After a closed session, the board announced the approval of an education reimbursement.

Matthew Snow requested the education reimbursement who is continuing his education by pursuing a Registered Nursing degree.

Snow has been a charge nurse with Sunnyview since 2012.

