Grundy County Museum to host Smithsonian traveling exhibit

The Grundy County Museum in Trenton is one of six museums in Missouri selected to host a traveling Smithsonian exhibit this year.

The museum will partner with the Smithsonian Institution and the Missouri Humanities Council to present the exhibit Hometown Teams. The exhibit focusing on the role of sports in American Culture, especially in small towns, will open at the Grundy County Museum Memorial Day.

Hometown Teams presents the sports experience from a national perspective through pylons, pictures, audio, and video.

The Grundy County Museum will also present a companion exhibit celebrating the experiences of local athletes through informational panels, video interviews, pictures, stories, and personal presentations.

