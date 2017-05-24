Grundy County Museum to feature county collections

The Grundy County Museum in Trenton will feature county collections this year.

Linda Overton says the museum has about 25 collections to display so far.

Collections include cookbooks and cookie cutters, antique Valentines, memorabilia about friends, glass paperweights, coffee mugs from Camp Geiger, chili pepper decorations.

Overton explains that one individual loaned 100 of 500 collected matchbox toys, which is geared more towards children.

She says she feels it is important for an exhibit is to tell a story and why individuals collected the items that they did.

Overton adds that the museum is still accepting collections to add to the exhibit, which will be on the main floor.

Those wishing to loan their collections should contact Overton at 660-359-2901.

The Grundy County Museum will open Memorial Day morning around 10:30 with regular hours from 2 to 5 o’clock in the afternoon on weekends and holidays.

Admission is $2 for adults and free for children under 12 years of age as well as active military and their families.

