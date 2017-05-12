Grundy County Museum season set to begin on Memorial Day

The Grundy County Museum’s 2017 season will begin Memorial Day with the annual flag raising ceremony at Baker School at 10:30 that morning followed by a Rifle Salute by the Trenton VFW Post.

The museum buildings will be open May 29th following the flag raising ceremony with the feature exhibit theme called “Collections”. Items collected by individuals in the county will be displayed.

Collections scheduled to be on display include sports memorabilia, ammunition, paper weights, tin containers, Prince Albert cans, poker chips, and match box cars.

The museum’s other exhibits will also be open for viewing, including a children’s exhibit, railroading, Native American, Baker School, farm implements, a functioning windmill, the caboose, an outhouse, the Heritage Collection, and Vietnam and other American war memorabilia.

A Maxim German machine gun captured by Grundy County’s Company D during World War 1 as well as a gold star flag will be displayed in recognition of the 100th anniversary of World War 1.

A new display of Korean War stories and memorabilia was added in the Military Room.

Anyone interested in loaning collections to the museum should contact Phil Schlarb at 660-654-3368.

Regular season hours are 2 to 5 o’clock on weekends and holidays with admission set at $2, with children under 12 years of age free of charge.

