Grundy County Museum in Trenton open Labor Day weekend

The Grundy County Museum in Trenton will be open this weekend Saturday through Monday due to Labor Day.

The museum will be open each afternoon from 2 to 5 o’clock and Museum President Phil Schlarb says this season’s featured exhibit is Grundy County Collections, which includes collections from citizens in the county.

He notes the museum is emphasizing its exhibit on World War 1 due to the 100th anniversary of the United States entering the war.

The caboose is being painted on the outside, but Schlarb says visitors can go inside to see its authentic Rock Island furnishing and toot the whistle. He adds the museum is looking for information on the Korean War to improve its exhibit on the event.

Schlarb encourages everyone to visit the Grundy County Museum this weekend.

Admission costs $2.00 for persons 13 and older and admission is free for children 12 and younger, lifetime museum members, and active duty military personnel and their families.

