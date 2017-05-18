Grundy County Local Emergency Planning Committee meets

The Grundy County Local Emergency Planning Committee set a tentative date for a Missouri Emergency Response Commission class at its meeting May 9th.

The date set for the class covering chemical suicide is August 12th.

The committee discussed the upcoming solar eclipse in August and the state’s planning efforts.

A significant influx of people in Grundy County due to the eclipse is not anticipated.

The committee discussed a hypothetical mass casualty incident at the Missouri Days Festival in order to identify planning gaps, training needs, personnel resources, and equipment inventory.

There was also discussion of the 911 repeater being moved.

The committee also heard reports from Kelli Hillerman of the Grundy County Health Department, Karla Long of the American Red Cross, Rex Ross of the Trenton Police Department, and Dan Wiebers of Trenton R-9.

Like this: Like Loading...