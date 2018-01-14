Grundy County Local Emergency Planning Committee approves budget

The Grundy County Local Emergency Planning Committee approved its 2018 budget at a meeting Tuesday.

The approved budget includes spending $400 on the initial set-up fee of the mass notification system pending project approval. Grundy County, Trenton, Galt, Laredo, the Local Emergency Planning Committee and the Grundy County Health Department voiced support for the purchase of the reverse 911 system.

Everbridge makes the system, which has the ability to send emergency communications to individuals or groups using lists, locations, and visual intelligence by matching a telephone number with an address. Those without landlines but who use cell phones could opt-in to the system.

The system is capable of placing 25,000 calls per minute, and it is anticipated to cost $5,000 annually. It was mentioned that Osage County uses the system and reports favorably of it.

There was a discussion of fire departments wanting to move to using digital radios. The discussion focused on the cost of converting the system, seeking of proposals for the desired equipment and service, seeking of financial assistance in the form of grants, and ongoing system improvement for the analog service.

Fire Chief Brandon Gibler reported the Trenton City Council approved the purchase of a 75-foot aerial ladder fire truck to replace the current ladder truck, which is about 32 years old.

Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs reported the Region H Communications Exercise Series Triad Four Tabletop Exercise will be held in the KCP and L Community Room in Trenton the night of February 1st from 6 to 9 o’clock. He said the exercise will provide participants with an opportunity to work through a mass casualty incident that overloads local resources and communications to test current plans and assumptions. Region H Triad Four includes Mercer, Grundy, and Livingston counties.

Kelli Hillerman of the Grundy County Health Department reported the Caldwell County Points of Dispensing exercise will be held at the American Legion Post in Hamilton March 12th. The Clinton County Points of Dispensing exercise will be held in Lathrop March 14th.

Hillerman said medical and non-medical volunteers are needed. Those interested in attending should contact Hillerman at 660-359-4196. Hillerman also reported there is an upward trend in the number of reported cases of influenza.

In the 2017 year-end review, it was announced there were no major spills last year. It was also announced Alan Barnett will assume the position of Community Emergency Response Coordinator.

Election of officers and appointment of members were also held. Officers elected include Glen Briggs as Chairperson, Matt Walker as Vice Chairperson, and Kelli Hillerman as Secretary.

Appointed positions filled include Rick Hull of the Grundy County Commission for elected officials, Tommy Wright of the Trenton Police Department for law enforcement, Brandon Gibler of the Trenton Fire Department for fire, Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs for emergency management, Kelli Hillerman of the Grundy County Health Department for public health, Alan Barnett of North Central Missouri College for public, and Frank Hayden of Wright Memorial Hospital for hospital.

