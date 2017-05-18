Grundy County Jewett-Norris Library to kick of reading program Saturday

The Grundy County Jewett-Norris Library in Trenton will hold its kick off to the Building a Better World Summer Reading Program Saturday.

Children’s Librarian Charity Halstead says children from 0 to those entering 12th grade can sign up from 10 o’clock in the morning to 1 o’clock in the afternoon.

She adds that the Trenton Key Club will serve nachos, cookies, and water during Saturday’s event.

Halstead explains that Tiny Tikes will receive activity sheets, which they can turn in and receive a prize immediately.

Children 3 and older will receive one coin for every hour they read.

She says the collected coins can be used to purchase prizes at the library store, such as art kits, boomboxes, and tablets.

Halstead shares that someone will talk about soccer for kindergarten through second graders will be held June 7th.

There will also be speakers from Barnes Green House, and Will Stuck from the Saint Joseph Public Library will be at Jewett-Norris July 6th.

Halstead says a swimming party will be held at the Trenton Aquatic Center the evening of July 28th from 6:30 to 8:30 for all participants who collected at least 10 coins during the reading program.

Halstead says other programs will be held on a weekly basis June 7th through July 27th.

On Wednesday mornings, the Tiny Tikes program will be at 9:30, pre-kindergarten at 10 o’clock, and kindergarten through second grade at 11 o’clock.

On Thursday mornings, the third through sixth grades will meet at 10 o’clock, and the seventh through 12th grades at 11 o’clock.

Participants can call 660-359-3577 or come by the library to sign up for the summer reading program.

Like this: Like Loading...