The Grundy County Health Department will host a diabetes education class next week.

The class will be held in the community room of the health department in Trenton the evening of November 7th at 6 o’clock and is free and open to the public.

Hy-Vee dietician and Certified Diabetes Educator Cindy Eivins will talk about eating well with supplements.

Call the health department at 660-359-4196 for more information.

