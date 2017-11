The Grundy County Health Department will host a baby shower next week.

The event will be held in the lower level community room at the health center in Trenton the afternoon of November 9th at 2 o’clock. It is free and open to all expectant mothers due October through January as well as mothers of newborns who live in Grundy County.

There will be games and door prizes and the first 10 registrants will receive mommy bags.

You may call 660-359-4196 to register or for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...