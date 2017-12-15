Grundy County Health Department to hold flu shot clinic for college students

Local News December 15, 2017December 15, 2017 KTTN News
The Grundy County Health Department will hold a flu shot clinic for college students next week.

Local students who have been away at college or have a day off from school can get a flu shot at the health department office Tuesday afternoon from 1 to 4 o’clock. Elizabeth Gibson with the health department says all ages are welcome, even though the clinic is targeted for college students.

Participants who wear a shirt to support their college will be entered into a drawing for a gift card. Those attending should bring their Medicaid or private insurance card for billing purposes.

Uninsured individuals may make a donation to help cover the cost of the vaccine.

