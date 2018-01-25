Grundy County Health Department reports 95 confirmed cases of influenza

Kelli Hillerman with the Grundy County Health Department reports there have been 95 confirmed cases of influenza in the county for this flu season.

She says the first case was reported October 11th, and it was influenza B. Since then, three cases were reported in November, 25 in December, and 66 so far in January. Hillerman says the health department saw more influenza B cases at the beginning of the season, but now it and influenza A are neck in neck.

She notes that flu cases are peaking early in Grundy County and that cases usually peak in February. She is unaware of any schools in the county that have been greatly impacted by the flu so far, and none has been closed for the virus.

Hillerman says the virus is spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the eyes, nose, or mouth. She encourages everyone to practice good hygiene to prevent the spread of the flu.

The Grundy County Health Department has flu shots available Tuesdays from 8:30 in the morning to 4:30 in the afternoon. Hillerman says no appointment is needed to receive an immunization during that time. She adds that the health department has higher doses available for adults 65 and older.

If someone catches the flu, Hillerman advises that that person should be evaluated by a physician, stay home, and stay hydrated.

