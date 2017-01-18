Grundy County Health Department offering Flu shots Thursday, January 19

Two schools in Grundy County have closed recently due to a high number of students and staff being affected by influenza-like illnesses.

The Grundy County Health Department describes influenza (the flu) as a contagious respiratory illness caused by viruses infecting the nose, throat, and lungs.

The flu is different from a cold in that it usually comes on suddenly with symptoms including fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, and fatigue. Some people also experience vomiting and diarrhea.

The health department says the best way to prevent the flu is to get a flu shot each year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone six months old and older get a flu shot.

Flu shots will be available at the health department tomorrow from 9 o’clock in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

The department also gives flu shots on a walk-in basis each Tuesday.

Contact Elizabeth Gibson or Kelli Hillerman at the health department at 359-4196 for more information.

